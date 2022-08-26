Ask the Expert
More rain and storms ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with on and off periods of light to moderate rain across SGA Thursday. Showers and a few storms hold through the evening. More active weather tomorrow with light showers early followed by scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading out to Friday night football grab a poncho as some games will be impacted.

This active weather pattern extends into the weekend. Although chances ease a bit scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday. Not a washout but a few will get wet.

Somewhat drier air slips into SGA it won’t take away rain chances altogether however we’re hoping to see a bit more sunshine. Highs rise into the mid-upper 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

Next week brings typical summer-time weather back. Scattered showers and storms likely each afternoon and evening with highs upper 80s around 90 and lows low 70s.

In the tropics no change in the two areas of interest moving west in the eastern Atlantic. Odds remain low @ 20% for tropical development over the next 5 days. Both are projected to enter environments conducive for gaining strength. Tropical storm formation in the Atlantic basin is expected to pick-up heading into the peak of the season which is September 10.

