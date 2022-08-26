Ellianos now open in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There’s now a new place in the Friendly City to get your coffee fix.

Ellianos opened in Tifton on Tuesday.

The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue.

The menu features the coffee shop’s signature creations like the Cookie and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee latte and Venetian Vanilla breve. There are also options for non-coffee drinkers like smoothies, teas and more.

