Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ellianos now open in Tifton

The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue.
The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue.(Source: Ellianos)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There’s now a new place in the Friendly City to get your coffee fix.

Ellianos opened in Tifton on Tuesday.

The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue.

The menu features the coffee shop’s signature creations like the Cookie and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee latte and Venetian Vanilla breve. There are also options for non-coffee drinkers like smoothies, teas and more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson, left, reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on...
Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades
Parks was last heard from on Aug. 22.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

Latest News

WALB
Downtown Moultrie earns 'Downtown of the Year' award
Downtown Valdosta is home to a lot of hidden treasures.
Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign
The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few...
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being...
New business developments underway in the Good Life City