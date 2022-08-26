Douglas attempted armed robbery suspect sentenced to 40 years

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - One man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a home invasion that happened in June 2021, according to the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

Tipaco Butler,41, pled guilty Friday morning to two counts of attempted armed robbery, home invasion in the 1st degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Butler received a 40-year sentence, the first 20 of which he will serve in prison.

The evidence in the case showed that on June 11, 2021, Butler forced his way into a residence. He brandished a handgun and demanded money from the women inside, one of which was in her 80′s.

Police said after the victims shouted for help from a male in the residence, Butler fled on foot.

Butler, who matched the description given by the victims, was found minutes later a couple of blocks away. Upon seeing law enforcement, he fled behind the house and was arrested.

Police discovered a black handgun on the ground behind the home.

Butler was taken back to the scene of the crime where he was positively identified by the victims.

Butler had previously been convicted in Florida for a 3rd-degree murder and robbery in 2002.

If convicted after trial, Butler faced a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Morgan Kirkland and Judge Andy Spivey presided over the proceedings.

