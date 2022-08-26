Cordele performing arts group raising $10k for trip abroad

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele performing group is asking for help to take a trip of a lifetime.

A total of 10 members from the Empire Dance and Performing Arts Studio will be singing, acting and dancing for world-class judges in London and Paris next week.

They are looking to raise $10,000 before they leave for Europe next Monday.

This is a trip they couldn’t take last year.

“I’m really excited. It got delayed due to COVID, so we waited a long time. It’s finally happening,” Sierra Kelley said.

Kelley was Empire’s first member seven years ago. This is a career path she wants to pursue and she’s already getting offers going into her senior year. Kelley’s dad, James, is proud of her for her dedication.

“This program gives an opportunity for young kids to take their mind off school work and everything else going on. It’s something you don’t really get here in south Georgia. I’d recommend it for any child because it teaches you life skills like how to speak in public,” James said.

Others who want to pursue arts are excited about the different perspectives they will get.

“I definitely want to pursue the arts. We’ll get notes from professionals about our acting, our singing, etc. and how to improve from there,” Chandler Owens, Empire Dancer, said.

Owens said he looks forward to the critiques but admits he is also looking forward to the Harry Potter tour in London.

He hasn’t traveled much in his life, so going to London and Paris is a big leap. Members say they are also looking to take the trip to bond with friends and family.

“Every time you walk in here the aroma changes. You just get this vibe that you can just be yourself and they’ll accept you,” Logan Everett, an Empire singer, said.

Logan Everett said sports aren't his thing so he picked up singing. (WALB)

He said COVID was tough for the group who had to learn to dance in a virtual setting. This is their first big event since early 2020.

Anyone who wants to help the performing group can learn more information here.

