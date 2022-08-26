APD: 1 arrested in entering auto incident, 1 still wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested one suspect in an entering auto incident early Friday morning and is still searching for another suspect.

On Aug. 26, officers responded to Ashely Riverside Apartments located on the 300 block of Jackson Street around 3:30 a.m., in reference to an Entering Auto incident.

Witnesses told officers that two male suspects were going through unlocked cars in the complex.

Officers looked for the suspects on foot and saw two males pulling on car door handles. One of the suspects was arrested and identified as Montravious Darity, after a foot chase with officers.

Officers said Darity already had warrants for entering auto and aggravated assault.

APD is still searching for the second suspect and said their identity is unclear.

Darity was charged with two counts of entering auto and three counts of obstruction of an officer. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

If anyone has any information regarding the second suspect’s whereabouts or identity, contact Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

