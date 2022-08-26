Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.

Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men.

When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few...
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail

Latest News

A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
(Source: Troy University Athletics)
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors