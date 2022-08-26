Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4C Academy Hydroponics Green House set to finish construction in Thanksgiving

Commodore Gardens plans to have their Hydroponics Greenhouse up and running by Thanksgiving
Commodore Gardens plans to have their Hydroponics Greenhouse up and running by Thanksgiving(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy’s Hydroponic Greenhouse started out as an idea amongst students. But now the idea is coming to life.

“It’ll be about a 5000 square foot greenhouse where we can grow vegetables in water, a hydroponics greenhouse. This really will give our students a great opportunity to learn about ag-tech and science,” Chris Hatcher, CEO of Commodore Gardens, said.

Commodore Gardens plans to have their Hydroponics Greenhouse up and running by Thanksgiving
Commodore Gardens plans to have their Hydroponics Greenhouse up and running by Thanksgiving(Source: WALB)

This greenhouse will mainly be used to grow cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

“We’re gonna have half of it dedicated to lettuces. So what we will be able to do is actually harvest about 800 heads of lettuce a week,” he said. “So on the other side, we’ll have the Beto Bucket System where we’ll grow vine crops like tomatoes, peppers and cucumber.”

Commodore Gardens broke ground back in May. Since then, Hatcher said that the project is likely to be up and running by Thanksgiving.

“In the hydroponics garden, it’ll really be more of a 365-day operation. Since it’s in a greenhouse, we’ll be able to run it like a business,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher plans to distribute crops to the Dougherty County School System, Feeding the Valley food bank and to the surrounding neighborhoods on the school’s mobile crops cart.

Once the greenhouse is fully operational, everyone is welcome to come to learn how the greenhouse works and get fresh produce.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson, left, reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on...
Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades
Parks was last heard from on Aug. 22.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

Latest News

Darity was arrested for an entering auto incident that happened early Friday morning.
APD: 1 arrested in entering auto incident, 1 still wanted
Sowega Council on Aging Comedy Night raised over $30K to Combat Senior Hunger
SOWEGA Council on Aging raises $30k for senior hunger
Butler pled guilty to two counts of attempted armed robbery, home invasion in the 1st degree...
Douglas attempted armed robbery suspect sentenced to 40 years
The group will be leaving next Monday
Cordele performing arts group raising $10k for trip abroad