4C Academy Hydroponics Green House set to finish construction in Thanksgiving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy’s Hydroponic Greenhouse started out as an idea amongst students. But now the idea is coming to life.

“It’ll be about a 5000 square foot greenhouse where we can grow vegetables in water, a hydroponics greenhouse. This really will give our students a great opportunity to learn about ag-tech and science,” Chris Hatcher, CEO of Commodore Gardens, said.

Commodore Gardens plans to have their Hydroponics Greenhouse up and running by Thanksgiving (Source: WALB)

This greenhouse will mainly be used to grow cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

“We’re gonna have half of it dedicated to lettuces. So what we will be able to do is actually harvest about 800 heads of lettuce a week,” he said. “So on the other side, we’ll have the Beto Bucket System where we’ll grow vine crops like tomatoes, peppers and cucumber.”

Commodore Gardens broke ground back in May. Since then, Hatcher said that the project is likely to be up and running by Thanksgiving.

“In the hydroponics garden, it’ll really be more of a 365-day operation. Since it’s in a greenhouse, we’ll be able to run it like a business,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher plans to distribute crops to the Dougherty County School System, Feeding the Valley food bank and to the surrounding neighborhoods on the school’s mobile crops cart.

Once the greenhouse is fully operational, everyone is welcome to come to learn how the greenhouse works and get fresh produce.

