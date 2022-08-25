Ask the Expert
Voting rights group to host several Ga. pop-up health events

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A voting rights group is set to host pop-up health events in several Georgia counties they say have lost access to rural healthcare.

Black Voters Matter is holding five pop-up health events in Calhoun, Hancock, Peach, Randolph and Stewart counties on Sunday.

The group said the events are slated for those counties becuase of a loss of access to healthcare, one of which includes the closure of Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center.

When and where the pop-up health events will be:

  • Calhoun County: 1-3 p.m., 949 Pioneer Road, Arlington
  • Hancock County: 3-5 p.m., 453 Boland St., Sparta
  • Peach County: 1-3 p.m., 601 Bluebird Blvd., Fort Valley
  • Randolph County: 1-2 p.m., 361 Randolph St., Cuthbert
  • Stewart County: 3:30-4:30 p.m., 580 Alston St., Richland

Pop-up events will include mobile vaccine testing, wellness checks and CPR training, as well as Q&As with community leaders.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

