Voting rights group to host several Ga. pop-up health events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A voting rights group is set to host pop-up health events in several Georgia counties they say have lost access to rural healthcare.

Black Voters Matter is holding five pop-up health events in Calhoun, Hancock, Peach, Randolph and Stewart counties on Sunday.

The group said the events are slated for those counties becuase of a loss of access to healthcare, one of which includes the closure of Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center.

When and where the pop-up health events will be:

Calhoun County: 1-3 p.m., 949 Pioneer Road, Arlington

Hancock County: 3-5 p.m., 453 Boland St., Sparta

Peach County: 1-3 p.m., 601 Bluebird Blvd., Fort Valley

Randolph County: 1-2 p.m., 361 Randolph St., Cuthbert

Stewart County: 3:30-4:30 p.m., 580 Alston St., Richland

Pop-up events will include mobile vaccine testing, wellness checks and CPR training, as well as Q&As with community leaders.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.