Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Beagle Freedom Project, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet the newest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia.

The couple reportedly met Momma Mia during a visit to the headquarters of the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 7-year-old was one of the thousands of beagles removed from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Beagle Freedom Project rescued her and 26 others.

The nonprofit said it hopes to welcome even more pups who need forever homes soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few...
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail

Latest News

California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
This booking photo taken Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid