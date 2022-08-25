Player of the Week: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week we will highlight a player that showed out on the field and led there team to victory.

Our week 1 Orthopaedic Associates Player of the Week is Charlie Pace of the Colquitt County Packers. Pace showed out in their first game against Deerfield Beach.

He rushed for 185 yards and scored two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Pace is a 3-star athlete and has committed to Georgia State.

If you’d like to learn more about the player of the week check out “Three Minutes with Morgan.” Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his relationship with Coach Calhoun, the background on his name, and he also shows off his touchdown celebration. Visit WALB.com Locker Room Report - Player of the Week to check it out.

