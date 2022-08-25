Officials seeing uptick In Fentanyl overdoses around SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses.

According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community.

Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge, said this epidemic is only getting worse.

“It’s a drug problem as a whole, the problem is the drugs have become so much more deadly because of the use of fentanyl,” he said. “It’s so bad that drug dealers are now testing their own drugs to make sure fentanyl is not in it. They are quality testing drugs before they sell them in order to make sure they have a supply of users,”

Prescribed Fentanyl is often used as a pain reliever to treat moderate to severe cancer pain.

Benson said it becomes an issue when this opioid gets mixed with other drugs like marijuana or meth. He added that fentanyl can be deadly to anyone even just by touching it.

“It’s so far-fetched but in a dangerous type of way. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug in many ways. As little as one to two grains, when looking, (we’re) talking about grains the size of a grain of salt, it can kill you,” he said.

Benson said in recent DUI cases, Fentanyl overdoses are affecting a number of children in foster care. Parents are separated from their children due to drug overdoses.

Medical experts recommend people reach out to a doctor if anyone is at risk for a drug overdose.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.