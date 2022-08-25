Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Officials seeing uptick In Fentanyl overdoses around SWGA

Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. Law...
Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. Law enforcement say it continues to get worse.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses.

According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community.

Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge, said this epidemic is only getting worse.

“It’s a drug problem as a whole, the problem is the drugs have become so much more deadly because of the use of fentanyl,” he said. “It’s so bad that drug dealers are now testing their own drugs to make sure fentanyl is not in it. They are quality testing drugs before they sell them in order to make sure they have a supply of users,”

Prescribed Fentanyl is often used as a pain reliever to treat moderate to severe cancer pain.

Benson said it becomes an issue when this opioid gets mixed with other drugs like marijuana or meth. He added that fentanyl can be deadly to anyone even just by touching it.

“It’s so far-fetched but in a dangerous type of way. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug in many ways. As little as one to two grains, when looking, (we’re) talking about grains the size of a grain of salt, it can kill you,” he said.

Benson said in recent DUI cases, Fentanyl overdoses are affecting a number of children in foster care. Parents are separated from their children due to drug overdoses.

Medical experts recommend people reach out to a doctor if anyone is at risk for a drug overdose.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

Latest News

The Cook County School System introduced a new communications tool for reporting bullying and...
Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
Handcuffs on desk
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
Southside Branch Library hosted the final Lego STEM day.
Southside Branch Library hosts last LEGO Stem Day of the month
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting