BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile.

Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area.

The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (229) 400-8030.

