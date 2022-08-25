Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year.

It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.

The National Center for Educational Statistics reports one in every five students is bullied in school.

The new app will make it easier for students to report bullying incidents when it happens and anything else that may threaten their safety.

Henry Acree, the Cook County School District Student Services Director said the app will be a great addition to their school security,

“It reports to an administrator, the administrator will take the alert as it comes in and respond to it and they will have a two-way conversation with the student if necessary,” he said. “And they can take action as far as locations or anything that may be going on at the time.”

School leaders said they believe Keeping students anonymous will give them a much easier process to report things they see or experience on a daily basis.

Schools have been struggling for years to meet rising mental health needs, for both staff and students.

According to the CDC, in 2021, more than a third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials said the anonymous app will allow students to have the freedom to express themselves without having to feel embarrassed to verbally say it.

“It allows self-reporting too for those students who are having issues about abuse at home or if there are thoughts about harming themselves or other things like that. It allows them to self-report also,” Acree said.

School officials said the app is just another layer to ensure school safety throughout their district.

