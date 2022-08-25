Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system

Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year.

It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.

The National Center for Educational Statistics reports one in every five students is bullied in school.

The new app will make it easier for students to report bullying incidents when it happens and anything else that may threaten their safety.

Henry Acree, the Cook County School District Student Services Director said the app will be a great addition to their school security,

“It reports to an administrator, the administrator will take the alert as it comes in and respond to it and they will have a two-way conversation with the student if necessary,” he said. “And they can take action as far as locations or anything that may be going on at the time.”

School leaders said they believe Keeping students anonymous will give them a much easier process to report things they see or experience on a daily basis.

Schools have been struggling for years to meet rising mental health needs, for both staff and students.

According to the CDC, in 2021, more than a third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials said the anonymous app will allow students to have the freedom to express themselves without having to feel embarrassed to verbally say it.

“It allows self-reporting too for those students who are having issues about abuse at home or if there are thoughts about harming themselves or other things like that. It allows them to self-report also,” Acree said.

School officials said the app is just another layer to ensure school safety throughout their district.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

Latest News

Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. Law...
Officials seeing uptick In Fentanyl overdoses around SWGA
Handcuffs on desk
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
Southside Branch Library hosted the final Lego STEM day.
Southside Branch Library hosts last LEGO Stem Day of the month
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting