City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together.

A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.

Federal funds are sent to the State of Georgia, and the state designates the funds to the community action agencies like Coastal Plain EOA Incorporated.

“We started this because it’s a need in our community. Families are suffering. We are the community action agency, Coastal Plain, for the area. We assist low-income households, and that’s what we do. We address the needs of our community,” Carla Gervin, Coastal Plaine EOA director, said. “We can pay all arrears, so anything that the client has past due. And we can pay up to $3500 in arrears without state approval.”

Eligibility guidelines are set by the state and are based on income and household size, and some residents said they are thankful, but they still need a little more help.

“Since (COVID) has been in, or the pandemic, money has gone down, jobs have gone down. We need more. We need more funding,” Donna Edwards, a Valdosta resident, said.

“Extremely needed, especially with the jobs here. I don’t think the pay is that great, and we just moved here from Chicago, and it’s needed,” Quinetta Ingram, another Valdosta resident, said. “After maybe the first, second month, we needed the assistance pretty bad.”

This is the fourth time these two groups have collaborated to help residents, and they plan to expand this to county residents sometime in September.

