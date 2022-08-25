Albany working to address one of biggest issues: blighted properties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders have a plan to address one of its biggest problems — vacant properties that have become community eyesores.

City commissioners said it’s been hard to contact the owners of these properties. Because of this, it’s been hard to develop those areas of town the blighted properties are in.

“When you have so much blight and dilapidated homes and properties, and people not taking care of what they own, obviously it affects developers to want to come in and purchase property because typically what you see is what you get,” Jalen Johnson, a city commissioner, said.

City officials are working to create a database of dilapidated homes in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Owners of these properties would have to contribute an annual fee that would be no more than $100. Owners are also able to list as many properties as they would like.

“And really, it is not about generating revenue. I mean that $100 a year is honestly going to the administration cost of trying to track and keep up with these owners and using all those tools that we need to use for those vacant properties,” Chad Warbington, another city commissioner, said.

Warbington said this is a city-wide program and it will also include foreclosed homes.

City leaders said the project could begin towards the end of the year.

