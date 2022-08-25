Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany working to address one of biggest issues: blighted properties

Video from WALB
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders have a plan to address one of its biggest problems — vacant properties that have become community eyesores.

City commissioners said it’s been hard to contact the owners of these properties. Because of this, it’s been hard to develop those areas of town the blighted properties are in.

“When you have so much blight and dilapidated homes and properties, and people not taking care of what they own, obviously it affects developers to want to come in and purchase property because typically what you see is what you get,” Jalen Johnson, a city commissioner, said.

City officials are working to create a database of dilapidated homes in Albany.
City officials are working to create a database of dilapidated homes in Albany.(Source: WALB)

Owners of these properties would have to contribute an annual fee that would be no more than $100. Owners are also able to list as many properties as they would like.

“And really, it is not about generating revenue. I mean that $100 a year is honestly going to the administration cost of trying to track and keep up with these owners and using all those tools that we need to use for those vacant properties,” Chad Warbington, another city commissioner, said.

Warbington said this is a city-wide program and it will also include foreclosed homes.

City leaders said the project could begin towards the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few...
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail

Latest News

Operation Clean Sweep has been working to clean up litter throughout neighborhoods.
Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6
WALB
Downtown Moultrie earns 'Downtown of the Year' award
WALB
Albany working to address one of biggest issues: blighted properties
WALB
New Lowndes Co. fire station to help with EMS response time