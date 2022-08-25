Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Operation Clean Sweep focused on the southside Thursday.

City officials said Albany is slowly but surely improving when it comes to the amount of litter in the city.

The program has been in effect for close to two years now. Each month, many different departments join together to help clean small sections of each ward.

City of Albany is continuing their efforts to make Albany beautiful. (WALB)

Thursday, city leaders gathered together to help clean up litter and debris, trim bushes, mow grass and more.

Demetrius Young, the city commissioner for Ward 6, said he is proud of the work that has been accomplished.

“We also want our residents to help. Take responsibility for your neighborhoods and they have been doing that,” he said. “I think with the Operation Clean Sweep and what these ladies and gentlemen behind me have been doing for the past two years is really making a difference.”

(Pictured from left to right) Jwana Washington, executive director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Demetrius Young, Ward 6 Commissioner and Stacey Rowe, director of Public Works came together to speak about the improvements they've seen thus far. (WALB)

Stacey Rowe, director of Public Works, said keeping areas clean improves the overall quality of life.

“It can actually become a public safety issue because when people come in your neighborhoods and they see things are cleaned up and everything’s in order, they’ll realize, this neighborhood’s serious,” Rowe said. “They look after things, they want things nice and they’re not going to put up with a bunch of foolishness.”

Overall, he said the initiative is paying off.

“The needle is moved in a positive direction and we’re just going to keep striving. The city of Albany (is) working with our commissioners and our citizens coming behind us to just keep that needle moving in the right direction,” Rowe said.

This is also backed by the city’s litter index, which was conducted in July.

Jwana Washington, the executive director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, said the litter index has improved with each clean-up.

“We just completed that litter index and on a scale of one to four I am happy to say that Albany was a 1.47 considering what it could be,” Washington said. “Four being that the area is littered. There are obvious illegal dumps. 1.47 is actually good on the litter scale compared to other cities of this size.”

Young said they are determined to give every section of the city the proper service that it deserves.

