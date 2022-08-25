Ask the Expert
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency.

On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after a citizen called E911 and reported a suspicious person brandishing a handgun.

The citizen gave a detailed description of what the suspect was wearing.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, he observed a male subject, later identified as, Andrew Ashley, wearing the exact clothes the citizen described.

The officer said Ashley was very defensive when they confronted him and later observed that Ashley had a large object concealed in his waistband.

When the officer confronted Ashley about the concealed object being a firearm, Ashley attempted to flee inside a residence.

The officer grabbed Ashley to prevent him from running into the house, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

The officer said while trying to put Ashley in handcuffs, he kept reaching for his waistband. After a brief struggle, the officer was able to take Ashley into custody.

The handgun was discovered on the floor where Ashley had been located. Through investigation, officers determined that the handgun had been reported stolen through Lake City, Florida.

Officers also located Alpha-PVP on Ashley, and it was determined that he was a convicted felon.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, due to Ashley complaining of injury from the struggle. After being cleared by EMS, Ashley was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I narcotic, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer-misdemeanor.

“I am extremely proud of this officer. Due to his training and experience, he knew the offender had a gun and he immediately took action to prevent the offender from being able to obtain a tactical advantage on him. The officer’s quick actions prevented this situation from escalating,” Said, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

