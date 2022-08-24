Ask the Expert
Week 1 Play of the Week: Dougherty High’s Jacob Stallworth Leaps Over Defender For The Touchdown

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night we kicked off the High School football season and what a night it was. We saw blowouts, close games, rivalries, and we are just getting started. This week’s top play goes to Dougherty High running back Jacob Stallworth.

Stallworth, makes a move to the outside and leaps into the air over the defender for the touchdown. The running back was making plays all night. He finished with 13 carries, 176 yards, and 3 TD’s in the 28-21 win over Westover in the Hampton Smith Classic.

Congratulations to Stallworth and the Dougherty High Trojans.

