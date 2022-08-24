Ask the Expert
State-of-the-art classroom, lab complex comes to Auburn’s campus

Auburn University main sign
Auburn University main sign(Source: Auburn University)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new state-of-the-art Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex (ACLC) has made its way to Auburn University’s campus.

The ACLC is a new 151,000-square-foot facility across from The Edge at Central Dining and Auburn Amphitheater.

It features adaptable classroom spaces, labs, relaxation and study areas. It also holds lecture halls and atriums and can accommodate up to 2,000 students at a time.

Faculty will have the ability to record and broadcast their lectures utilizing the facility’s audio-visual technology.

“I really like the building. It’s really nice. I like that there are whiteboards everywhere cause I like to do work on the whiteboard,” said sophomore Matthew Hill.

With more than 30 classrooms and laboratories available, ACLC stands second to only Haley Center in total classroom space on Auburn’s campus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

