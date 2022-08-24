Ask the Expert
Southside Branch Library hosts last LEGO Stem Day of the month

Southside Branch Library hosted the final Lego STEM day.
Southside Branch Library hosted the final Lego STEM day.
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Library is helping kids strengthen their skills in problem-solving.

Southside Branch Library hosted the final Lego Stem Day event for this month.

This event is supposed to help kids challenge their problem-solving skills by building different structures with Legos.

“It’s a STEM activity so we’re focusing on the science, technology, engineering and mathematical aspect of it, not so much the technology, more on the other,” said Christina Shepard, Assistant Director at the Dougherty said. “So each day, they’re set up. Each Library will have the Legos set out and there’s usually a challenge associated with it.”

Shepherd said the event was created in an effort to improve kids’ test scores.

“So, we do have books that will help show how to do some of the creative tasks that we have but then we also have the hands-on experience, so that they can do them as well,” Shepard said.

According to Shepard, next month’s STEM events will be cup stacking challenges.

