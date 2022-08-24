Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest warrant for Shaquielle Clay, 28, who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police said Clay is connected to a homicide that happened in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15.

APD officials said as officers approached the door, they heard a gunshot. Police said Clay had a self-inflicted injury.

Clay was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.

