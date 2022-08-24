Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD).
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest warrant for Shaquielle Clay, 28, who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.
Police said Clay is connected to a homicide that happened in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15.
APD officials said as officers approached the door, they heard a gunshot. Police said Clay had a self-inflicted injury.
Clay was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
This is a developing story.
