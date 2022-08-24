Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting

At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest warrant for Shaquielle Clay, 28, who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest warrant for Shaquielle Clay, 28, who was wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police said Clay is connected to a homicide that happened in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15.

APD officials said as officers approached the door, they heard a gunshot. Police said Clay had a self-inflicted injury.

Clay was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

Latest News

Great Value Walnuts Chopped 4-ounce pouches recalled
Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches recalled due to mislabeled pouches
Rodriquez Thomas is hoping to make Albany a better community for future generations.
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
Candidates Herschel Walker and Chris West stopped by Albany to go over key issues in their...
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
WALB
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues