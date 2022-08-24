Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident.(franky242 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) – A man in Idaho died after he was run over by a tractor in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old John Winegar in a cultivated field.

Officials said Winegar had been run over by his own tractor and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details but said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

Latest News

Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at...
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground