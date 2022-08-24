‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in.

It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.

This month’s segment is back in Albany where one man is trying to bring his community together to not only end violence but also inspire the next generation of leaders.

What started as a charity turned into a passion for Rodriquez Thomas, the founder of Our Kids, Our Future.

“I can’t stop even if I want to because it’s bigger than me,” Thomas said.

Since 2016, Thomas has hosted over 100 community events including food giveaways, back-to-school drives and even kickball games to help spread a message to stop violence around Albany.

Thomas was born and raised in Albany and doesn't want to see his city destroyed by violence. (WALB)

He said he would do anything to leave his mark on where he started it all.

“This is home. This is the birthplace of Our Kids, Our Future. The birthplace of the man I am today. This community, East Albany is where things happen, athletics, politics, whatever. If you can make it from East Albany, you can make it anywhere,” he said.

Our Kids, Our Future is also a tribute to Thomas’ best friend Jason McNaire who tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 2014.

The loss of his best friend is what also motivates Thomas to serve his community. (WALB)

From then on, Thomas said he would also do whatever it took to keep McNaire’s legacy alive.

“Jason was an amazing young man. I remember when he first moved to Albany, he lived behind us in Sun Chase Apartments. He went off to the Navy and I just saw his growth and I wanted to make sure that if this was to be me, how can someone keep my name alive,” Thomas said.

With his best friend’s legacy in mind, Thomas keeps his organization running even with him not living in Albany anymore and sometimes having to travel 700 miles. He said what keeps him coming back are the people that makeup Albany.

“This is family. When you come back here, this is family. They supported me with whatever I needed. They ask me when you need it,” he said while looking around his neighborhood. “They don’t ask a question of what you need, they ask you when you need it and that’s what family does when they see you making change, they want to be a part of that change. I won’t give up on my city and I will continue to do everything I can to bring a light over Albany Georgia.”

Thomas recounted days he spent at the old East Albany Boys and Girls Club where he said he learned to be a leader.

Thomas learned many qualities while at the East Albany Boys and Girls Club including leadership. (WALB)

Much of the work he does today takes after well-known Albany natives such as Dontonio Wingfield, a former professional basketball player.

“You have so many amazing people that have come through Albany. Man, so many amazing people. To say I’m from Albany, Georgia, it speaks volumes,” he said. “I wanted to be the person to put my hand on change and say, ‘hey, I helped mold someone to be this or that.’ I just want to be a part of the change. I don’t care how big my role is or how small my role is, I just want to be a part of it.”

He said his part in change will hopefully bring Albany to what it used to be — filled with love.

“I just want to come back to a place that reminds me of humbleness because when I grew up, downtown was festivals and carnivals and I want to bring back that same love and that same energy to where people see Albany, Georgia, the Good Life City and not a city of homicide and crime,” Thomas said.

Like so many other organizations, Our Kids, Our Future was impacted by COVID-19. But as Thomas continues to build it, he’s looking forward to bigger plans in the future.

The Albany organization has received ample support from people. (Rodriquez Thomas)

“Down the road and just future plans, I want to open up a safe house for families, children or battered women for domestic cases for runaways. I want to be that safe haven. I want to be the person people run to not from,” he said.

As for his efforts to make Albany the Good Life City again, he said he needs support from everyone.

“As this sun is shining down, it lets me know that there is a better tomorrow and every day we wake up we have an opportunity to make a better decision of change and a purpose and if the city and the citizens of Albany, Georgia have that same love of a better tomorrow,” he said. “We all can do our part in bringing back this sunshine, bringing back this love, bringing back this energy to where everybody got along and everybody wants the same change and that’s to see Albany, Georgia thrive.”

