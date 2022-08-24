Ask the Expert
Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches recalled due to mislabeled pouches

Great Value Walnuts Chopped 4-ounce pouches recalled
Great Value Walnuts Chopped 4-ounce pouches recalled(Food & Drug Administration)
By Mikelya Fournier
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Valdosta, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Pecan Company in Valdosta issued a recall on Aug. 23 for mislabeled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches that contained pecans instead of walnuts.

The recall is for the 4-ounce resealable pouches with Lot #29329 and a best if used by date of April 29, 2023.

The FDA report notes that these pouches were shipped to Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

No illnesses have been reported but the FDA warned that anyone with a severe allergy or sensitivity to pecans could face a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the pecans are accidentally consumed.

For more information, contact Customer Service at 1-800-627-6630; Monday – Friday 08:00am – 5:00pm EST or read the FULL report here.

