Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy.

Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her child’s father.

According to reports, a 7-month-old baby was thrown to the floor.

The child’s father called for medical assistance.

Terry was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and other charges may be pending, according to APD.

