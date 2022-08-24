Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy.

Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her child’s father.

According to reports, a 7-month-old baby was thrown to the floor.

The child’s father called for medical assistance.

Terry was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and other charges may be pending, according to APD.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

