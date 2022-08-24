Clouds and periods of rain continue

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with areas of light rain and drizzle across SGA. Rain likely anywhere at anytime however chances rise through the evening. Same soggy weather pattern rounds out the week but eases a bit over the weekend.

For the weekend a more stable and drier airmass filters in which drops rain chances for a few days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible but not a washout. Temperatures remain below average although highs rise from the low-mid 80s into the upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s.

In the tropics two areas of interest in the eastern Atlantic. Odds remain low @ 20% for tropical development over the next 5 days. The activity is expected to pick-up in the coming weeks heading into the peak of the season which is September 10.

