Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla hairstylist is hanging up her comb and scissors after 46 years in the styling industry.

Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on her community.

With almost 50 years in the beauty industry, Simpson has rocked hairstyles from the 70s all the way to the 2020s.

Simpson said she let the customers come to her, and ever since she has cut both men’s and women’s hair.

“Well, I’ve always been very artistic with my hands and just thought that cutting hair would be fun. I actually started in the barbershop here in Camilla on July 7, 1976. I went to work at Alex Curl’s barbershop because I just was going to cut men’s hair. Was not going to do women, but they came,” said Simpson.

Donna Williams, a longtime customer of Simpson’s, has been able to see the growth since the beginning.

“This shop is a very good place to get your hair done, to make friends to help each other out. I’ve known all these ladies in here because we’re all from here. We’re all great friends. There’s always a way to find them to help you out in a crisis. If you need to need a haircut immediately for a special occasion. They always work. Dana has always been wonderful,” Williams said.

Simpson said she believes she has made her whole life out of this beauty shop by treating people the way they should be.

“It’ll always be a part of me. But I’m not going to. I hope that I don’t have to continue. With that, I would like to train some people in the art of cutting hair because it’s more than just cutting hair. There’s an art form to it,” said Simpson. “Hair is always in me.”

