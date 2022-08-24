Ask the Expert
Authorities: 300 dogs seized on property were malnourished, suffered from injuries

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says two people were arrested Monday and 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case.
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities recovered 300 dogs after making an arrest of two people Monday in an animal cruelty case.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after being accused of felony animal abuse and neglect.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley as part of their investigation. The 300 dogs, of a variety of different breeds and ages, were found there.

Officials said they found the dogs in poor conditions. The kennels had dirt floors and were lined along the property. The dogs were in various states of malnutrition due to not being fed well, many dogs had injuries or untreated medical conditions.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed against the couple based on the determination of any other conditions for the dogs while being treated by a veterinarian.

The dogs will be kept on the property, KVVU reports, until Monday as nonprofits and shelters work with the authorities to develop a plan to adopt the dogs out.

