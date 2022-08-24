Ask the Expert
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced to federal prison for gun possession, prosecutors say

Ibnisa Durr
Ibnisa Durr(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 26-year-old Ibnisa Durr better known by the stage name ‘Paper Lovee’ has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm after a felony sentence.

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, on May 30, 2021, officers with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded to a home in Atlanta, after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

When they arrived, officers discovered the victim had been shot multiple times with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through a subsequent investigation, APD identified Durr as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Approximately three months after the shooting, APD’s Fugitive Unit located Durr and observed him enter a car.

When APD attempted to take Durr into custody, he sped away, and a highspeed chase ensued on Georgia 400.

During the chase, Durr attempted to elude police by rapidly changing lanes, which led him to crash into two police cruisers, as well as an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle.

Prosecutors say Durr then tried to flee on foot, and in doing so, he attempted to throw a bag containing a loaded firearm over a nearby guardrail.

The firearm was recovered by the arresting officers.

“Durr has a serious criminal history, which includes robbery and aggravated assault convictions,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His reckless conduct seriously endangered the lives of innocent motorists and officers. However, the coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies led to Durr’s capture, and subsequent sentence.

Durr was sentenced by U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to seven years and four months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

On May 25, 2022, Durr plead guilty to the offense of felon-in-possession of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

