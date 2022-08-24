Ask the Expert
City of Albany rolls back millage rate

By Molly Godley
Aug. 24, 2022
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is rolling back its millage rate for the 8th year in a row. However, city leaders said city residents will still see their overall taxes increase.

This comes after Dougherty County recently raised their millage rate by 3.5 mills.

Tuesday the city voted to roll back its millage rate from 9.631 to 9.597. The finance director Derrick Brown called it a minimal decrease for a taxpayer.

“1.36 cents on a $100,000 home. The city will forfeit some tax revenue just under $50,000,” said Brown.

Since city residents pay property taxes to both the city and county, they will likely see an overall property tax increase of $133.50 dollars for every $100,000.

