$25K to be donated to FFA through partnership with Luke Bryan, Fendt

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Luke Bryan is staying true to his farming roots by teaming up with Fendt, a German agricultural machinery manufacturer. The partnership will include Boldly Grown Goods’ featured product Boldly Grown Popcorn, a prepackaged popcorn snack.

“I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special,” Bryan said.

The Leesburg native’s new venture was inspired by his own 150-acre farm where he frequently uses his Fendt tractor. According to Bryan’s PR firm, the popcorn is made from corn grown and harvested by farmers at Merritt Pop Co. in Tennessee, where it takes about 18 months to produce the popcorn.

The partnership will include a $25,000 donation to the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization to “prepare tomorrow’s farming leaders.”

Fendt and Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn will be available in two delicious sounding flavors, Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro.

Limited quantities are exclusively available for purchase on the Boldly Grown Goods website on Aug 25. Once the limited supply of the popcorn sells out, Fendt will donate the $25,000 to FFA.

