Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

WIC program to distribute ‘debit cards’ for participants

The WIC program will be distributing "debit cards" that participants can use to shop.
The WIC program will be distributing "debit cards" that participants can use to shop.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WIC program is making it easier to buy WIC-approved foods.

Starting on Aug. 29, WIC participants will no longer have to use paper vouchers to purchase WIC-approved foods.

“So the actual card, like I said, is very similar to a debit card. Participants will receive the card, the cards will be loaded automatically every month. So participants will receive their card and they’re able to go to a WIC-approved vendor, where they can buy their food items,” Teresa Graham, director of nutrition and WIC services, said.

Graham said many of the participants are very excited about getting their own e-WIC card.

“They’ll be able to go shopping, check out and use their card. Just swipe it. So it’ll be quicker and easier,” Graham said.

Every WIC participant should have their card by Oct. 22. Once you have the card, funds will be loaded automatically every month.

“Be patient with us, because it’s a process. It’s going to take us about three months to transition and phase all the families in to get the new card,” Graham said.

If you received a paper voucher at your last appointment, your e-WIC card will be available at the next appointment.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

Latest News

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
Downtown Valdosta is home to a lot of hidden treasures.
Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign
WALB
Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign
Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding its services to include a new behavioral health...
New behavioral health unit opens at Colquitt Regional