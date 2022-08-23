Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many people know Valdosta or its championship sports teams or its amazing 3-in-1 theme park Wild Adventures. But what people don’t know is that Valdosta has so much more to offer.

The increase in tourism revenue supports new and improved attractions for Valdosta. Visit Valdosta is launching a new campaign named “Valdostahhh,” highlighting all Valdosta’s “ahhh” moments.

In South Georgia, Valdosta is a destination with a wide variety of things to do. From its nice downtown area to its beautiful nature trails, Visit Valdosta plans to promote unique attractions as tourism continues to grow.

South Georgia is home to a huge 3-in-1 theme park, Recoil Trampoline park and so many more cool attractions for adults like The Southern Cellar and Georgia Beer Company.

Visit Valdosta Executive Director David DiSalvo said this campaign is designed to promote the unique attractions Valdosta has to offer. (Source: WALB)

“You know downtown Valdosta is fantastic,” David DiSalvo, Visit Valdosta executive director, said. “We have the Booking Table Inn, which are great Airbnbs. We have great hotels here. GUD Coffee is downtown. Southern Cellars Wine bar is downtown. You have more things that are coming very very soon downtown. So there’s always this great opportunity and energy for people to have an ‘ahhh’ moment in Valdosta.”

GUD Coffee is a coffee shop in downtown Valdosta that prides themselves on being the coffee shop for tourists to stop at since they are the only craft coffee shop in Valdosta.

GUD Coffee Owner Daniel Bayman said he's appreciative of Visit Valdosta for this campaign. (Source: WALB)

“I think that with our new tourism department and the new manager, I think that he’s really focused on increasing the business that we get downtown. So I’m excited about that and I look forward to it,” Daniel Bayman, owner and manager of GUD Coffee, said.

According to Visit Valdosta, tourism resulted in $8.2 billion in direct income for people who work in tourism jobs.

“Tourism is an important part of what we do,” Bayman said. “It’s an important economic impact to what we continue to move forward with. So we’re excited about tourism and we want to generate more. We want to keep people talking about what there is to do in Valdosta.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.