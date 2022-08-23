Ask the Expert
Second ‘Teacher’s Pet’ food drive to be held in Bainbridge

Join WALB on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan-Hight Veterinary Hospital on Shotwell Street in Bainbridge for the second Teacher’s Pet Food Drive event.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan-Hight Veterinary Hospital on Shotwell Street in Bainbridge for the second Teacher’s Pet Food Drive event.

Help us stuff the truck provided by Sunbelt Ford with all things animal. Unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter, beds, and toys can be donated. All donations go directly to the Bainbridge-Decatur Humane Society.

