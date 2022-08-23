Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Schley County School District employee celebrates 48 years

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County School District is celebrating a special employee.

Lunch lady, Minnie Swanson, is celebrating 48 years in the cafeteria. Miss Minnie was 23 years old when she stared working in the lunch room.

Some of the students gave her a cake when she first got to work Tuesday, August 23, and some of the staff members gave her roses.

“I mean it means everything - the kids here love her, the staff love her, she love Schley County Schools, and for her this isn’t work this is what she does,” said Harley Calhoun, principal.

Thursday is the best days because she is know for her fried chicken.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted

Latest News

Candidates Herschel Walker and Chris West stopped by Albany to go over key issues in their...
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
WALB
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
WALB
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
Mental health check with student before back to school starts
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers