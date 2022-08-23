Renovations possible for Albany Mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few renovations could be in store for the shopping destination.

City Commissioner Jon Howard said the Albany Mall may be getting an upgrade to bring in more retailers and customers.

Howard said the mall was in foreclosure as of last year but things may be turning around for the better.

“It’s been there for 40-something years, and we certainly don’t need for it to go,” Howard said. “And what I can tell citizens in the community is malls nationwide are having problems. But we just cannot window shop. We’ve got to go in the store and patronize and buy stuff.”

Howard said people should be patient about the mall’s future.

“It’s a slow process,” Howard said. “But Rome was not built in one day. And to continue to enhance and attract commercial development is going to take a little time. Because sometimes, you’ve got to go through deals that may take anywhere from six months to a year. But we’re hoping that we’re seeing a new day in the City of Albany.”

On Tuesday, WALB New 10′s Gabrielle Taite counted over 20 vacant storefronts in the Albany Mall.

Kyle Walker works at Sky High Bungee Jump in the mall and he believes renovations would bring in more traffic.

“That wouldn’t be a bad idea,” Walker said. “It’d probably be for the best. You know, renovating it. Making it a little better. Maybe even making it a little bigger. I’m not exactly sure.”

Walker said since the business came to the mall a few weeks ago, traffic has been steady, but could be better.

Kyle Walker works at Sky High Bungee Jump inside the Albany Mall. (WALB)

WALB News 10 reached out to the mall’s manager to talk about the mall’s future. As well as Spinoso Real Estate Group, which is the real estate group for the mall. We’re waiting to hear back from both. WALB also reached out to the potential buyer of the mall but he didn’t want to comment at this time.

