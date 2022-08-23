Ask the Expert
Not much sun with periods of rain

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light to moderate rain. Otherwise warm 80s and muggy with a persistent tropical airmass. Across the region a stalled front hangs around several more days keeping the weather cloudy with chances of rain.

Late week into the weekend high pressure returns with a slightly drier airmass which eases rain chances through the weekend. Look for more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs rise from the low-mid 80s into the upper 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

In the tropics three areas of interest in the eastern Atlantic. Odds of tropical development 0-20% over the next 5 days. So far there’s been a lull in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The activity is expected to pick-up in the coming weeks heading into the peak of the season which is September 10.

