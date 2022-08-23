New behavioral health unit opens at Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding its services to include a new behavioral health unit. They want to provide intensive treatment, focusing on patients that are older.

Director Melissa Bennett said over a three-year assessment, there was a significant need to serve the 55+ patient population.

The behavioral health unit has three different levels of services available, which includes inpatient, intensive outpatient and outpatient with their psychiatrist.

Melissa Bennett is the director of behavioral health services. (Source: WALB)

“So we do have to make adjustments to our treatment based on our post-pandemic practices. Our unit does not take COVID patients. However, if there’s a medical need, the patient can be admitted to the hospital and then transferred to our unit once they are medically cleared to come to our unit,” said Melissa Bennett, director of behavioral health services.

It’s important to know that they don’t admit people who still need medical workup prior to having their inpatient treatment.

“Our unit is an acute unit which means that a patient has to have an acute process going on. Whether their caregiver is not able to still care for them at home because of their increased and psychiatric behaviors. Whether there’s been a worsening in say a cognitive issue, that they have escalated at home and they need more one on one, close monitoring,” said Bennett.

Behavioral health treatment is becoming more important because the population is getting older. and many of those patients have mental health issues.

Dr. Woodwin Weeks works closely with Colquitt Regional Medical Center seeing and serving outpatient services. (Source: WALB)

“But in general, the outpatient need for psychiatry has been very, very large for a long time. And that’s something that we’ve been able to fulfill over the last few years and now being able to take maybe 10% of those patients who need outpatient psychiatry,” said Dr. Woodwin Weeks with Colquitt Regional.

Currently, the unit has 10 beds but plans to expand in the near future.

