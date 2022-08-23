Ask the Expert
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash

Webster County
Webster County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials.

Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Webster County Coroner Steven Hubbard said Redding was trying to decide how to turn his pickup truck and trailer around after driving up to the barricade at the closed bridge. While standing outside his truck, another car struck him, according to the coroner.

Hubbard said the driver of the car called 911 and performed CPR until EMS arrived, but Redding was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating. 

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

