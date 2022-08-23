Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2. (Source: @m0lmk / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley and TMX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLAND (Gray News/TMX) – An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the International Space Station.

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.

Her call was answered by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4, which launched on April 27 for a planned six-month mission.

“My name’s Isabella, I’m 8 years old,” she said over the radio.

“Isabella, it’s so great to chat with you, thank you for getting on the radio and saying hello,” Lindgren replied.

Lindgren tweeted that he’s talked to amateur radio operators all over the world, but “this may be my favorite contact so far.”

“Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you have changed her world,” Isabella’s father, Matthew, tweeted.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses small frequency bands and is limited to non-commercial purposes.

According to the International Amateur Radio Union, there are more than 3 million licensed operators worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail

Latest News

Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
Webster County
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, bangs the gavel...
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada arrested in corruption probe