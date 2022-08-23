Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail

Video from WALB
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of the boy who was killed in a 2018 crash is speaking out following the death of the woman convicted of killing him.

Monica Cutts was pronounced dead last week while she was serving time in prison.
Monica Cutts was pronounced dead last week while she was serving time in prison. (Source: WALB)

Monica Cutts was pronounced dead last week while she was serving time in prison.

Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.

“There’s a lot of people on social media that are saying a lot of mean things about Monica. It took me four years, but I forgave her. And everybody shouldn’t be so mean. Because she did not intentionally do this to my kids and I saw what it done to her. I saw how it hurt her,” Wolfe said.

Noah Palmer, left, was killed in the 2018 crash. Dylan Wolfe, right, his brother, was injured...
Noah Palmer, left, was killed in the 2018 crash. Dylan Wolfe, right, his brother, was injured in the accident. (L2BcAoqPiX8VFRqbMjaQgj4o8cmq8icLg0hTWWhTpVH99GYLFYi45BbRwd/X0oY+LFP8bnxo9VDqbV82s6SvoA==)

Wolfe says her world shattered in 2018 when Noah was killed. And now, Cutts’ family is going through that same pain.

“And in the end, her guilt and everything just consumed her life. And if I can forgive her, then everybody else should be able to. You know she’s not a bad person. And she didn’t deserve this. She deserved to finish her time and be reunited with her children. They deserve their mama,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said if she could tell Noah one last thing, it would be that she loves and misses him.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
John Hogan, Owner of three 24/7 businesses in Valdosta.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday.
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
Authorities are searching for a nearly 2-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday afternoon in...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was...
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail

Latest News

WALB
Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail
Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction.
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
WALB
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash