Getting secondary education? It could earn you $1M in your lifetime.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Choosing to go to university or college is a big deal. Something that can earn you more than a million dollars in your lifetime.

If you graduate from a University System of Georgia (USG) school, you are more likely to earn over $1 million more during your lifetime, according to the latest findings from the university system.

A bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University (VSU) will boost their work-life earnings by 82%, according to a study conducted by USG’s economic growth center.

Carla Carter Jordan is the director of VSU's Career Opportunities. (Source: WALB)

“You’ll find that a bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree will yield a higher earning potential and also a lot less wear and tear physically for those who have degrees because they’re able to move up in the career pathways,” said Carla Carter Jordan, VSU’s Career Opportunities director.

Earnings increase with the type of degree you receive of course, but on behalf of this study, bachelor’s degrees have the greatest impact on lifetime earnings.

“Everything that I learned during my years at Valdosta State has been crucial to the footsteps I took to becoming an entrepreneur,” said Antonio Scantlebury, founder of Remarkable Media. “Especially when it comes to skills because I took advantage of that environment, I took advantage of the knowledge and the resources I had and I tried to absorb as much as I could. That was the advantage of being in a college environment, especially at Valdosta State.”

USG also noted in their study that the most relevant measure of the economic worth of a college education is increased earnings over a working lifetime.

”With a bachelor’s degree, you actually can maneuver in a lot of spaces to major leadership,” Jordan said. “Where the master’s degree comes into play is it’s a professional degree. It’s a degree to hone in on professional skills that you have now realized throughout your work life since finishing undergrad.”

University System of Georgia officials said these estimates are extremely important because they show how much higher education pays off.

