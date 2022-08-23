Team of the Week: Coffee High Trojans

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Week one of high school football season is now complete. Many teams came out to make a statement

and that’s exactly what our team of the week did on Friday night. The Coffee High Trojans played with a purpose against Tift County in week one.

They played with a “be ready” mentality that started long before Friday Night according to head coach Mike Coe.

A game that saw the Trojans run for more than 150 yards and four touchdowns. They were led by that offensive line and running backs Fred Brown and Antwain

McDuffie. The Trojans played the physical style of football coach preaches everyday in practice. Coe praised the mindset of his two running backs.

The Trojans will be on the road week two against Bainbridge...

