Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team.

In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.

The Trojan’s season got off to the same start it did last season, against their rivals the Thomasville Bulldogs. But this year the War On 84 had a different outcome. The Trojans beat the bulldogs 42-7. Coach Freeman believes the preparation that went into this game is what led his team to be successful.

“A lot of working, a lot of meetings so that we can understand each other and try to just understand teamwork. And last year is over. Now it’s time to fight for another title,” said Coach Freeman.

The Trojans will take on Wayne County this week. Coach Freeman says as always this week you can expect the reigning state champs to “bring that hammer!”

