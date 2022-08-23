1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers.

Another person was airlifted after the crash.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.