1 killed in Decatur Co. crash

Decatur County
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers.

Another person was airlifted after the crash.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

