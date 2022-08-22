Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need.

Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.

24/7 Tire is one of three local 24/7 businesses owned by John Hogan. His journey started with sleeping in his taxi to maintain the 24/7 legacy. Hogan said he was not strong in changing tires, but when the opportunity presented itself, he took full advantage of it.

“I said hey man, I’ll wait until one of my uncles comes up here and helps me change your tire. The customer said ‘I can’t wait too long but I can’t go anywhere cause the tire popped right in front of your shop’. So I said hey you know what bring it on and that’s how I made my first $40,” Hogan said.

Hogan said that all it takes to build a successful business is time, dedication and motivation.

“That’s how you win. When you don’t have the finances. You have to put the determination and make the sacrifice. Always be around other motivated individuals. Be ready to grind. When I started my tire shop, I didn’t have enough finances to hire people, so for about a year I slept in my tire shop,” Hogan said.

Katie Garofalo, a customer, said how having a 24/7 tire shop benefited her on her way home to Tennessee.

“On our way here, the car starts shaking and I’m like oh gosh, this is my new car this can’t be happening. My dad figured they just needed to be balanced. So we found the nearest tire place and they were the only ones open. Then we get here and he saw that the back right tire had a bump in it, which we didn’t know. We were just going to get them balanced and leave,” she said.

Despite the challenges that arose with having a business, Hogan said he will continue to persevere and encourages other entrepreneurs to do the same.

