Tracking daily rainfall

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with a few passing showers Monday. A soupy airmass remains with lots of clouds and very little rain so far. Rain chances hold this evening however wetter weather likely over the next 7 days. Look for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with rainfall amounts of 1-2″+.

With clouds and rain chances holding below average temperatures continue. The average high is 92 and the average low 72 for late August. Highs will top low-mid 80s then upper 80s while lows hold near average low 70s.

In the tropics Invest 90-L is a new area of interest in the east Atlantic. The tropical wave is moving slowly west-northwest and has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression o tropical storms over the next 5 days. So far the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been quiet compared to the average season. However forecasters expect an above average season which peaks September 10 and runs through November 30th.

