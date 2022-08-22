Ask the Expert
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru.

The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year.

Joshua Ledden wanted to try something new.
“How quick everything is ordering food, talking to the managers just getting to know more about this place,” said Leeden, who lives in Albany.

Director of Operations David Sylvester said it’s more than a job. It’s about writing your own story.

“My role as director of operations is to recruit just great talent both at the minute management level to our general managers or kitchen managers. And then to help my team recruit great team members from the community. So here in Albany, we put 98 young folks to work and, you know, with the extra revenue center of a drive-thru, it allowed us to hire more people,” Sylvester said.

Vegetarian options are often scarce but this restaurant checks off more than one box when it comes to options.

“Actually, I met a young lady today and she said she was so happy to have us here. Because she is a vegetarian and she noticed that, you know, we have vegetarian options on our menu. And she was very excited because she had remarked that there are some other restaurants in the community that just don’t offer a variety of vegetarian options,” Sylvester said.

David Sylvester is the director of operations for Fuzzy's Taco Stand.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the only one of its kind with a drive-thru and the company plans to open four or five more locations across the state.

