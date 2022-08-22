New business developments underway in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion.

The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center.

WALB News 10 reached out to the real estate brokerage but has not heard anything back as far as a timeline on the project.

Also back in March, it was announced that Habitat for Humanity would be opening up a clothing store where the Pier 1 used to be on Dawson Road.

“Basically, the building became available for purchase. And they wanted to expand Habitat for Humanity’s offerings,” Shannon Rogers, store manager, said. “And this is going to be the first ever clothing and accessories store. We will have of course donated items that we will be reselling.”

Rogers said the store will have many benefits for Albany.

“Habitat is not federally or state-funded, so we are able to build affordable, decent housing to those who qualify through the sale of donated items. This store actually will have some purchased product in here at much lower retail costs,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the store is close to completion but has faced several delays because of rain.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard said developments like these are good for the city.

“We certainly hope to build a lot more commercial buildings and stores. But at the same time, our population is sort of declining,” he said. “So if we can continue to spark economic development throughout the whole city, and plus in the south side and east side, maybe a lot of folks that want to move will stay in Albany.”

Howard said the Albany Mall could be seeing some changes too.

“I know the mall is having some problems. It’s a lot of vacant buildings out there also. It was in foreclosure as of last year,” Howard said. “But I’ve been informed that they’re going to come in and do a renovation of it. Because it’s been there for 40-something years, and we certainly don’t need for the mall to go.”

The Habitat for Humanity store is scheduled to be completed sometime in September and will be open Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

