Grand opening of Valdosta’s Amphitheatre rings community together

Business owner of Sweet Treats by Kingdom is grateful for the support from the community.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s Unity Park is living up to its name as the Amphitheatre launched Saturday, giving people a sense of community.

City leaders and people in Valdosta have been anticipating the amphitheater opening for a long time. It gives business owners and others a common area for gatherings.

There are a host of elements for the entire family, from food truck vendors to a splash pad for kids and even live bands. The Amphitheatre is a way for Valdosta’s tourism sector to continue to grow and to bring out people in the community.

“The Amphitheatre means exactly what we entitled it. It’s a unity park. It was the right name at the right time in our lives. It’s a place to gather for the city and the county and for surrounding counties as well,” Valdosta City Mayor James Matheson said.

Mayor James Matheson says Unity Park is living up to its name with the opening of the...
Those who attended the event said the community is expanding and they are grateful and hopeful that everyone continues to support each other.

Yogo Hendrix, owner of sweet treats by Kingdom said the theatre couldn’t have come at a better time.

“the launching of the Amphitheatre helps especially with small business owners. It allows us a place to all come in one place and for people to get a variety of foods and just support small businesses altogether,” Hendrix said.

Ronald Brantley, Valdosta resident, said more fun things like the theatre need to be brought to Valdosta.

“we need more. We need more. Something to come here for the kids, we need more excitement. The City started it and this is just the beginning,” Brantley said.

Resident Ronald Brantley says he's happy that there is something to do for the family.
Another resident, Maria Suarez was impressed by the turn out from people in the community and encourages others to come and enjoy the theatre.

“Now I’m excited to see what bands are going to come and perform here in Valdosta. So I just wanted to give a shout out to the whole Valdosta Community for gathering here today and I expect to just see all the similar faces again and again,” she said.

Resident Maria Suarez is excited for the use of the Amphitheatre and encourages people to come...
The City of Valdosta hopes that the launch will continue to draw more tourists and residents to enjoy the City.

